Deerfield-Windsor wins GISA Drake Trophy as top athletic program

For the first time in school history, Deerfield-Windsor has won the GISA Michael Drake Award.

The award is given to the top overall athletic program in the GISA’s top division.

The Knights claimed state titles in boys’ basketball, girls’ track, and baseball during the 2014-2015 school year. They were also state runners-up in girls’ swimming, golf, boys’ soccer, girls’ tennis, and boys’ track.

“There's so many kids and so many coaches that are involved in this when it happens. You have to have kids that are willing to participate in more than one sport. in a day of specialization like today, that's hard to do,” says athletic director Gordy Gruhl. “Then you have to have some coaches that obviously can point them in the right direction and bring out the best in them.”

It’s hard to believe given their history DWS has never won the Drake Award before.

There have been plenty of close calls though. Gruhl says the school has finished second more times than he can count.

“In 2003, we won football, baseball, and basketball state titles and finished second that year. So it has been kind of frustrating,” Gruhl says. “It's nice to kind of get that monkey off our back, and maybe we can put together a little streak here and win it a few more times.”

DWS finished with 94 points, 28 points more than runners-up Augusta Prep.

Of 17 varsity teams, 14 advanced to the state playoffs this season.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.