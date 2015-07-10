Theo Dorsey is WALB's Sports Director.

He made the transition to the director position in July of 2017 after anchoring sports on the weekend and reporting during the week.

The Missouri City, Texas native is excited to return to the south where high school sports are the main entree.

Theo graduated from Hampton University in 2015 with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in leadership studies.

During his tenure in the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, the sports anchor took home the 2015 Dean’s award for the most outstanding senior.

At Hampton University he spent most of his time reporting sports for the campus outlets, as well as co-hosting an NBA podcast for AOL Sports.

In 2015 he was blessed to finished second place nationally out of over 500 contestants in the AOL Sports Search for the next great sportscaster.

In 2014 he was awarded a study trip to Japan after being named one of the top-9 collegiate reporters by the Roy W. Howard National Collegiate Reporting Competition.

He is a 2013 graduate of the Sports Journalism Institute where he participated in a rigorous sports writing boot camp along with 10 of the top collegiate sports journalists in the nation.

He previously interned for NBC Sports, ESPN Radio 95.7, The Washington Times, ESPNU Campus Connection and AOL Sports.

His passion for sports ripened through the constant competition with his brothers growing up as the middle child. You will likely catch him in his free time playing basketball at gyms in town.

Like Theo on Facebook

Follow Theo on Twitter

Send Theo an email