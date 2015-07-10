One shot in Lanier Co. hostage situation

The Lanier Sheriff's Department responded to a hostage situation at 19 Thigpen Circle around 2:30 Friday morning.

When deputies arrived to the house they heard gunshots inside. Officers blocked off the area, no deputies were shot at.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team then cleared the house.

One man was shot and taken by ambulance to South Georgia Medical Center. He is the son of the homeowner. His involvement in the situation and the condition of his wounds are unknown at this time.

Details of the events leading up to the shooting are also unclear.

Some people have been detained for questioning but no arrest, charges, or suspects have been made.

The GBI will continue the investigation.

