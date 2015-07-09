Blazers play on ESPN3 three times in 2015

The Gulf South Conference released their 2015 Game of the Week schedule Thursday morning, and Valdosta State will play three times on national television.

The Blazers will play at West Georgia, at Shorter, and at home against West Alabama on ESPN3 in 2015.

Each team from the conference will play at least two games on TV this fall.

"We are excited about the games featured on the slate. Every week presents intriguing story-lines and high caliber match-ups," Gulf South Conference commissioner Matt Wilson says in a statement.

VSU’s TV schedule begins with a rematch of last season’s national quarterfinal against West Georgia on Saturday, October 10 in Carrollton.

The Blazers and Wolves split last season’s two matchups, each in Valdosta. VSU knocked off UWG 35-30 in the last meeting in Carrollton.

That game is set for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff.

Two weeks later, VSU travels to Rome, GA for a Thursday night showdown with the Shorter Hawks.

The Blazers blasted Shorter 37-6 last season in Valdosta. The Thursday nighter is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kick time.

On Halloween, VSU returns home to host rival West Alabama in their final regular season TV game.

The Blazers beat the Tigers 24-17 last season in a Thursday night clash that also aired on ESPN3.

VSU and UWA will kick off at 2:00 p.m.

