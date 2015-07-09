WALB's Most Wanted: Alexander Battle

On tonight's Most Wanted, police in Fitzgerald still searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant that left an employee with a gunshot wound



Detectives believe Alexander Battle could be hiding out in Albany with relatives. Battle is supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor, but Fitzgerald police recovered it while conducting a search warrant.

Battle is believed to be one of two masked men who held up a Domino's in Fitzgerald last month.

A worker behind the counter is recovering after they were shot by one of the robbers. If you see Battle or know where is, call Fitzgerald Police of 911.



Tonight, Alexander Battle becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.