At least one person expected to be charged in 10-year-old's death

The investigation into the mysterious death of 10-year old Brandon Price continues.

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards now says he does plan to charge at least one person sometime before the end of the year.

He said he's still working to make sure the right people face the right charges.



Brandon was dead when his grandparents showed up at the hospital with him last May.

Our investigation earlier this year uncovered evidence of abuse, and we found Brandon was buried in an unmarked grave.

Volunteers raised money to buy a new slab and headstone that will be installed soon.

