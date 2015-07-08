Battle of the South returns this weekend

The Battle is back in Albany for the 19th summer in a row, and south Georgia basketball fans are in for a treat.

Cavalier Arena at Darton State sits empty Wednesday afternoon. But this weekend, it will be packed with fans and some entertaining basketball



The 19th annual Battle of the South tournament returns to Albany on Saturday and Sunday.



Once again, fans can expect to see some current and former NBA and NFL stars to take the court.



Tournament founder Fred Pickett says everyone wants a piece of this battle.

“We started it 19 years ago with nine teams and it is one of the best tournaments in Georgia right now,” says Pickett. “We have teams coming from as far as Philadelphia. We have them coming from Jacksonville. Word has gotten out that this is one of the biggest tournaments that everyone wants to be a part of.”

Pickett says the stars that play are always the biggest draw of the tournament, especially for the young fans.

“A lot of kids would never get to see such great talent like we have this weekend,” Pickett says. “It's great to see them get to see the guys, sign autographs, and for the fans just to mingle with the players, the NBA players, the NFL players. It's just great for the city of Albany.”

The tournament gets started Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m. at Cavalier Arena, and continues through Sunday evening. Admission is free.

