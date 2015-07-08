Darton State College gets Textbook Transformation Grant

Darton State College is trading in one $160 textbook to give students a free PDF book instead.

The school received a Textbook Transformation Grant through the Affordable Learning Georgia Initiative to make the Theatre Appreciation class a "no cost to students" learning option.

Once it's completed the online theatre textbook will also be available for any University System of Georgia school to use.

Darton is trying to go one step further by attempting to expand the online textbooks to other courses.

"When we've completed the work on this project we intend to share it with the faculty so that they can see what's possible for them," says Assistant Theatre Professor Deborah Liss-Green.

Liss-Green says as a parent with kids in college she understands the stress that comes with paying for school. She hopes not paying for textbooks can relieve some of that stress and allow students to enjoy their courses.

"What we want is people excited about learning and not feeling overwhelmed or burdened unnecessarily," says Liss-Green.

The theatre class will be offered without a physical textbook for the first time this fall and Darton hopes to offer more classes like this in the near future.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.