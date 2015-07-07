Albany Dizzy Dean all-stars relying on experience

There are two things that can't be taught: size and experience. Admittedly, the Albany Dizzy Dean nine and under all stars don't have much size, but they've got plenty of experience

This team is headed to Southaven, Mississippi in two weeks for the Dizzy Dean World Series.



For several on the team, it'll be their second trip.



Many competed last season in the 8 and under World Series, and they say that experience prepared them for this summer's run.



This time, the team wants to win.

"I think we're pretty excited. I think we might be able to win this time," says infielder Alex Harris. "Last year, we didn't have as much hitting. This year, we have good hitting."

"Naturally, we'd love to win the thing. The main thing is just making sure we go out there and give our best, make sure we leave everything on the field," says head coach Bruce Austin. "That way when we come back, we know we gave it everything we got."

The team will play in Thomasville this weekend for one of their final tune-ups.

