Missing woman hasn't turned up

Albany authorities are still searching for a woman who hasn't come home from a hospital visit.

Joanne Patricia Bishop was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon for a mental evaluation.

She was released that evening, but her brother said the family was supposed to be notified before she was let out, and wasn't.

Her husband told WALB this morning that Joanne is bi-polar, and hadn't been taking her medication. He said that he heard from her last night, and she said she was withe a friend, and not to worry. Still, she hasn't returned.

Bishop is around 5'5 tall and weighs about 150lbs. She was wearing a dark blue top with flowers, Capri blue jeans, and flip flops.



Tuesday night, authorities concentrated their search in the downtown area, and on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lee County Sheriff's Office. or Albany police at 431-2100.

