Two juveniles charged in laundromat vandalism

Tuesday Albany Police announced the arrest of a 13 year old boy for using a B.B. gun to shoot out an Albany Laundromat's windows, worth $1500.

Albany police arrested a second boy for costly vandalism we told you about Monday, and charged both suspects with another crime.

Workers at Rabbitman Footwear on East Oglethorpe Boulevard found the back door smashed in and B.B. gun pellets on the ground Tuesday morning.

The vandals broke into this bubble gum machine and stole several drinks and $40.

Workers said it cost more than $300 to repair the damage.

"It's just the idea of someone doing it is the biggest damage. We're thinking who could do something like that even to us. As good as we've served the community here. I mean we just wondering who would do that to us,” said Tony Williams.

A 13-year old and a 12-year old are now charged with the vandalism at Rabbitman and Coin Laundry on West Broad Avenue that caused 15-hundred dollars in damage.

Surveillance video we showed you of boys shooting out the front windows at that business led investigators to the suspects.

Police said the boys could also be responsible for other crimes.

