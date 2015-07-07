New street lights coming to Dougherty County

A new lighting improvement policy in Dougherty County will soon light up the County's streets and neighborhoods.The new policy will put in nearly 100 new lights at intersections and in existing neighborhoods.

The policy aims to bring light to areas of Dougherty County to help improve safety. County Administrator Richard Crowdis says spending public funds on streetlights is beneficial to the whole community.

"A street light is a very good use of public money because anybody can use it. Anybody that drives a car can get the benefit of a street light at night and the street lights are also good for people who walk in the evening," says Crowdis.

This isn't the first lighting improvement policy for Dougherty County. The county had the same policy in 2011, but it was cut due to funding. Crowdis says they did see improvements in the areas where lights were put up in 2011 and they hope for the same results this time.

The street lights will be paid for with money from the County's Special Services fund and will be installed throughout the year.

