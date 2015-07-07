New street lights coming to Dougherty County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New street lights coming to Dougherty County

County Administrator Richard Crowdis County Administrator Richard Crowdis
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

A new lighting improvement policy in Dougherty County will soon light up the County's streets and neighborhoods.The new policy will put in nearly 100 new lights at intersections and in existing neighborhoods.

The policy aims to bring light to areas of Dougherty County to help improve safety. County Administrator Richard Crowdis says spending public funds on streetlights is beneficial to the whole community. 

"A street light is a very good use of public money because anybody can use it. Anybody that drives a car can get the benefit of a street light at night and the street lights are also good for people who walk in the evening," says Crowdis. 

This isn't the first lighting improvement policy for Dougherty County. The county had the same policy in 2011, but it was cut due to funding. Crowdis says they did see improvements in the areas where lights were put up in 2011 and they hope for the same results this time. 

The street lights will be paid for with money from the County's Special Services fund and will be installed throughout the year. 

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly