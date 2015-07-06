Gas prices for holiday weekend cheapest in 5 years

Gas prices in Georgia for July 4th were the cheapest in 5-years, and that trend should continue.

Triple-A expects prices at the pump to remain steady or maybe drop slightly this month.

Despite that new gas tax... the average price in Georgia actually dropped slightly over the last week.

Monday’s average price per gallon is about $2.66.

That's 90 cents cheaper than this time last year.

