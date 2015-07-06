Blaze destroys Mitchell County home

An investigation is underway into what started a fire Monday morning fire that destroyed a Mitchell County home.

Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the home at 10654 Delwood Road near Hopeful.

The homeowner called 911 around 2 A.M. reporting the home was engulfed in flames.

Video from the scene shows several fire crews working to get the blaze under control.

It's not clear how many people lived at the home.