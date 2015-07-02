WALB's Most Wanted: Trio of suspected home invaders

On tonight's Most Wanted, Police are hoping you can help them track down a trio of suspected home invaders .



Cedric Barge, Andrew Madry, and Lanarriun Wilson men broke into a unit at the Paradise Apartments on 27th Street, and attacked a man inside on May 31st police say.

They took off running but didn't take anything from the victim.

Barge and Madry have been known to hang out at Paradise Apartments where this incident occurred. Wilson is known to hang out at the Sands trailer park in Colquitt County.

Barge is 5' 9", 145 pounds, while Madry is 5' 9" 190 with tattoos on his face.

If you know where the guys are call 911 or Moultrie Police at 229-890-5500. You can remain anonymous.

Cedric Brage, Andrew Madry and Lanarrium Wilson become three of WALB's Most Wanted.

