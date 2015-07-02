Wild Adventures Independence Day Celebration - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wild Adventures Independence Day Celebration

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Wild Adventures theme park in Valdosta is kicking off their 4th of July celebration Friday, June 3rd, and it will continue until Sunday, July 5th.

Along with rides, the water park, shows and animals, Wild Adventures has a few extra special events planned for the weekend. The park has a line up of these events for the whole family, from meeting park animals, like Oscar the sloth, to contests for kids.

Friday a water park party will be held at the Splash Island Water Park to kick off festivities. Throughout the weekend there will be hula hoop, sack racing, and watermelon eating contests for the kids as well.

The main event will be a "theme park sized" fireworks show on Saturday, July 4th.

In addition to fun activities Wild Adventures wants to honor military personnel this weekend. All military members, past and present, will receive free admission to the park all weekend long.

Click here for more details

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly