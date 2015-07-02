Wild Adventures Independence Day Celebration

Wild Adventures theme park in Valdosta is kicking off their 4th of July celebration Friday, June 3rd, and it will continue until Sunday, July 5th.

Along with rides, the water park, shows and animals, Wild Adventures has a few extra special events planned for the weekend. The park has a line up of these events for the whole family, from meeting park animals, like Oscar the sloth, to contests for kids.

Friday a water park party will be held at the Splash Island Water Park to kick off festivities. Throughout the weekend there will be hula hoop, sack racing, and watermelon eating contests for the kids as well.

The main event will be a "theme park sized" fireworks show on Saturday, July 4th.

In addition to fun activities Wild Adventures wants to honor military personnel this weekend. All military members, past and present, will receive free admission to the park all weekend long.

