Blazers have higher aspirations

VSU reached the national quarterfinals a season ago.

Now David Dean's team has higher aspirations.

The Blazers are ranked as high as 8th in one preseason poll, and they plan to live up to those expectations

These guys say they know what is expected of them from the outside, and they're welcoming that.

"We're just looking forward to winning every game, and taking it one game at a time. We want to go 1-0 every week," says senior WR Chris Anderson. "We're not going to look too far ahead as far as a national championship. But we would love to win the conference. We're just hungry, ready to get out there and play."

VSU has a pretty favorable schedule in 2015, minus road games at West Georgia and Delta State.

They'll also have to replace Jake Medlock at QB, but whoever takes over under center will have plenty of weapons.

"We have some veterans at receiver that are returning and coming in," Anderson says. "We're just looking forward to going out there, competing, and scoring a lot of points, and making big plays."

Valdosta State opens the season September 5 at Albany St.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.