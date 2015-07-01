Jackets won't be underdogs in 2015

Last summer, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 5th in the Coastal Division in the ACC preseason polls.

In the fall, Tech went on to win 11 games, the Coastal Division title, and the Orange Bowl.

With QB Justin Thomas and a large portion of their defense returning, it's safe to say the Jackets won't be picked that low this summer.

But they don't seem to care too much about that.

"This year, we just have to play with that same chip on our shoulder. I feel like being ranked 14th and then winning the Coastal just shows preseason rankings don't mean anything," says defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. "You can go into any season with whatever ranking you want to be, but at the end of the day, it's what you do on the field that matters."

Tech knows what it takes to succeed as the underdog. The college football world will find out this season if they can handle being favorites.

Paul Johnson's squad will be a favorite to win the Coastal Division again in 2015, and will be picked by some to win the ACC.

The Jackets say they learned enough from 2014 to help them overlook the hype this season.

"We have a target on our back now. That's just going to let us not be so complacent," says senior offensive lineman Errin Joe. "How are we going to respond to it? We had a good season. Are we going to just say, 'Ok, we're good now?' Or are we going to step up? I think the team has exuded that attitude during summer workouts."

Georgia Tech opens the season Thursday, September 3 when they host Alcorn State.

