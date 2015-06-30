Georgia's new gas tax starts Wednesday

Georgia's new gas tax structure goes into effect at midnight Wednesday morning, but experts said we shouldn't see a big spike right away.

Triple-A expects many stations to phase in increases over a few days and they predict prices will only go up 6 or 7-cents a gallon.

Georgia is replacing a mix of sales and excise taxes with a flat tax of 26-cents a gallon to raise extra revenue for road projects.

The law also creates a new 5-dollar a night fee for hotel stays, institutes a new fee for electric cars, and eliminates tax breaks for people buying electric vehicles.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.