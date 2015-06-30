Brothers arrested for fighting

Albany police officers responded to a possible stabbing at a home in the 400 block of Bobbitt Drive Tuesday evening.

The call did come in as a stabbing, but police said no one was stabbed at the residence.

Two brothers were arrested for disorderly conduct following a fight.

A woman at the home was taken into custody on outstanding warrants. Police said she was not involved in the fight.

