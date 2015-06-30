Fireworks can light up the sky... soon! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Fireworks can light up the sky... soon!

Aerial fireworks legal July 1st. Aerial fireworks legal July 1st.
Consumers must be 18 to purchase fireworks Consumers must be 18 to purchase fireworks
ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Starting July 1, 2015 aerial fireworks, or fireworks that explode while in the air, will be legal in Georgia. This includes sky rockets, bottle rockets, missile-type rockets, roman candles, firecrackers, and more.

These are added to the hand held and ground base fireworks that have been legal in Georgia since 2005.

However, there will be regulations in place to purchase and use fireworks. In order to purchase them you must be 18 years old.

Fireworks can only be used between 10 a.m. through midnight, but there are a few exceptions. On July 3rd and 4th, December 31st, and January 1st they can be used until 2 a.m.

Fireworks will be for sale at more than 250 locations throughout the state starting on July 1st and consumers are reminded to practice firework safety. 

