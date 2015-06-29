Richt hopes to see QB race decided quickly

Georgia head coach Mark Richt has seen plenty of quarterback competitions between his time at Florida St. and Georgia.

In fact, he was involved in some as a player at the University of Miami.

That said, quarterback competitions are not exactly a head coach's favorite offseason topic.

"I enjoy watching it, but I'd like to have it settled as soon as possible," he laughs.

The Dawgs have made some progress, sort of.

The race started this offseason with three candidates: Faton Bauta, Brice Ramsey, and Jacob Park.

Greyson Lambert's transfer in from Virginia added another name to the mix, but Park's transfer out brought the field back to three.

Now Richt and first-year offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be watching all three closely during fall workouts to name a starter.

"It's a big job," Richt says. "You have to certain skill sets, obviously. You need physical and mental toughness."

Richt hopes to have a clear winner sooner rather than later, but knows these competitions can help all three improve.

"You have to be able to lead and handle the pressure of that job. It's a pressure-packed job," Richt says. "But the more great habits they create, their practice habits, meeting habits, study habits, the better chance they have."

Whoever wins the job will make their debut as the starting quarterback on September 5 when Georgia hosts Louisiana-Monroe in the 2015 season opener.

