GHSA dead week offers teams much-needed rest

The Georgia High School Association's annual dead week begins Monday, and will last through July 4.
Teams are banned participating in any voluntary workouts, camps, or clinics, as well as weight training or competitions during the period.
It's certainly not an unwelcome time for players and coaches, who will use the week off to catch their breath before jumping back in for the final summer push in July.
Teams can get restarted on Sunday, July 5.
