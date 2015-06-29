Changes underway to Worth County intersection

The intersection of Georgia Highways 112 and 133, also known as "Shanklin's Corner," is getting some safety improvements.The Worth County intersection was the site of two deadly wrecks in the past few weeks.Changes were made to the intersection in 2013 and 2014 for safety. Larger signs, flashing lights, and rumble strips were all added to the intersection.Now the Georgia Department of Transportation is moving the signs so they are seen earlier, adding flashing lights, and refurbishing the rumble strips.Trees at the intersection are also cut back regularly to help with visibility.

The changes should be completed by Friday, July 3rd.



Georgia Department of Transportation officer Kimberly Larson says the changes were not a result of the car accidents that took place. However, those accidents did bring the intersection to GDOT's attention for review and they are hoping these enhancements result in safer traveling.

