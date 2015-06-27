Douglas man charged with hurting 11-week-old daughter

A Douglas man has been arrested and charged with inflicting several life-threatening injuries to his 11-week-old daughter.

Ferris Battle was arrested Friday in Jacksonville, Florida, where his daughter is being treated for a fractured skull, multiple fractured ribs, and a fractured leg.

Douglas Police said the child was air lifted Friday to the hospital because of the severity of her injuries.

Battle is being held in the Duval County Jail, pending extradition back to Douglas.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.