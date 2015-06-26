Dean hosts 4th annual Tifton camp

Former Tift County and Valdosta State star Larry Dean spent a little bit of his time off in his hometown Friday, hosting his annual youth football camp.

Over 100 kids attended the fourth annual camp at 8th St. Middle School Friday morning, and Dean says he still enjoys putting it on every year.

The Tampa Bay linebacker says he'll continue to host it as long as he's able and kids continue to attend.

"It's just a great feeling to come back to the same grounds that you were a youngster at. Now you come back and are giving back to some youngsters and making their dreams come true by meeting a professional," Dean says. "I didn't have the luxury of having a professional player come back and do a camp. So I think it's big."

Dean will be heading back to Tampa soon for Buccaneers' training camp. The former Blue Devil and Blazer signed with Tampa Bay in April after spending the 2014 season in Buffalo.

It's a reunion for Dean with the first head coach he played for in the NFL, Leslie Frazier.

"I have familiarity with Coach Frazier, with him being the head coach in Minnesota when I was there. Now he's the defensive coordinator in Tampa," Dean notes. "Just the personality, from the front office, all the way down. Everybody is A-plus guys. There's just nothing bad to say about them. It's just a good vibe."

Dean will host a "Stop the Violence" basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday at the Mott-Littman Gym.

It's open to players high school age and above, and costs $200 per team.

