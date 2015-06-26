Mays hopes to take Worth to next level

Roney Mays knows what it takes to win state titles.

He did it twice as a player at Mitchell-Baker, then as the team's head coach in 2003.

Now, Mays has been asked to push the Worth Co. Rams to a championship level, hired as the new head boys' basketball coach.

Mays has been out of coaching for eight years, but says he's been itching to return and jumped at the opportunity to lead the Rams.

Although he's been off the sidelines, Mays has never really gotten away from the game.

"Through those eight years, I've been looking at videos of top college coaches, as well as the high school level," Mays says. "I've been going to games, mapping out some things. I've been actually educating myself more as a coach, and I'm more hungry to be successful. That's one thing too, and I'm more energetic."

Mays takes over a young, talented Rams team he feels is close to reaching the level where they want to be.

"They're kind of there, but they're not quite there. I wanted to go somewhere where I could build an elite program, where we can be good every year," Mays says. "I know we have to work hard, and I know it's going to be a process. But I'm ready for that challenge. I'm excited for that opportunity."

Mays says the toughest thing will be competing in Region 1-AAAA, which he says may be the toughest in the state.

