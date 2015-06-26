Dawkins tabbed to lead Brooks Co. boys' basketball team

Brooks County, Georgia is undoubtedly high school football country.

But if Brandon Dawkins has his way, the area will become known for their basketball.

Dawkins has been hired as the Trojans' boys basketball coach.

He spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach with the Albany Tech Lady Titans.

Dawkins wants to bring a perennial winner to Quitman, and he's pleased with how the team has responded to his arrival.

"I came in and told them what my philosophy is, how we were going to practice and work hard, and the level we want to bring the program to. They were real receptive to it," Dawkins says. "They wanted to work. They wanted to get back on the winning track. I feel like with the hard work and the discipline I want to impose on the program, we can get to that point."

Dawkins says the first year goal with the Trojans is to reach the state playoffs.

