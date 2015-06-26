ABAC removes interim tag from baseball coach Reeder

The ABAC Stallions have named interim head baseball coach Brandon Reeder to a permanent position.

The school announced the move Thursday.

In his first season in Tifton, Reeder led the Stallions to a 27-30 record and the GCAA quarterfinals after a 12-2 start in conference play.

The Tiftarea alum says with seven pitchers returning for the 2016 season, he hopes to contend for a conference title.

