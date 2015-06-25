WALB's Most Wanted: Dontorius Wright

On tonight's Most Wanted, Moultrie Police need your help finding a man charged a violent kidnapping.This is not the first time we've shown 24-year-old Dontorius Wright. He's one of six people accused of kidnapping a man last year in Moultrie, and brutally beating him.The victim was found lying in the road and spent weeks in the hospital. Wright is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Kidnapping, and Battery.He is considered armed and dangerous. If you've seen him or know where he is called Moultrie PD's Criminal Investigative Unit at 890-5500 or 911.Tonight Dontorius Wright becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.



