WALB food drive kicks off today

Summer is a tough time for food banks and they can use as much help as they can get. That's why WALB partnered with local car dealerships to help stock the shelves of local food banks.The food drive starts today, June 25th and lasts until June 27th.Eliza McCall with 2nd Harvest Food Bank says she loves seeing the community pitch in to solve local issues."It's a wonderful feeling to know that you have the support of the community. That businesses and individuals are coming together to help us do what we do everyday... which is to end hunger in South Georgia," McCall.You can drop off any non-perishable food items at these participating car dealerships:Flowers Automotive, Autoland, Kia of Albany, Robert Hutson, Albany Honda. Toyota of Albany, and Sunbelt Ford.Just look for the WALB sign out front.