Turner Co. High School coach to leave, take principal job

One of south Georgia's most successful basketball programs will be looking for a new head coach soon.

The Turner County Rebels have made it to at least the Elite 8 in each of the past five seasons, but someone else will be leading the Rebels in 2015.

Head coach Tyrone Kellogg was officially hired as the principal of Dublin High School on Monday. That was confirmed by Dublin City Schools.

Turner County officials say Kellogg hasn't officially resigned as of Wednesday, but sources tell WALB Kellogg informed the team of his plans earlier this week while at a basketball camp.

We have reached out to the Rebels coach for comment- but have not heard back.

Kellogg took over the Rebs in 2011, and led his team to at least the state quarterfinals each season, including a state runner up finish in 2014.

