EMA talks about the dangers of lightning

Summer in South Georgia means lots of thunderstorms, and these storms can be dangerous to anyone in the area.This week is Lightning Safety Awareness Week and Georgia Emergency Management Agency (EMA) wants to make sure you know how to stay safe during these summer storms. Lightning strikes occur most often during the summer, causing fires and injuring people.According to Worth County EMA Director Thomas Whittington, nearly 400 people are struck by lightning in the U.S. each year.Most of these lightning strikes occur while people are outside during storms.Whittington says even if the skies look clear, your still at risk for a lightning strike if you can hear thunder."If you hear thunder, you're in range. Seek shelter," says Whittington.

Staying indoors during the storms is the best way to keep yourself protected.



You can see the nearest lightning strike to you and track lightning using the free WALB mobile weather app.



