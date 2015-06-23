The summer sun has temperatures rising

You can tell summer is here by the increasing temperatures.

The heat isn't just uncomfortable though, it can be dangerous.

Heat is the leading cause of weather related deaths. However, heat illnesses can be prevented.

The best way to beat the Georgia heat is to stay hydrated and stay inside an air conditioned building.

If you are outside wear light, loose fitting clothing and take breaks in the shade.

Heat advisories are in affect today, June 23, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. There is also a chance for thunderstorms.

To stay up to date on heat advisories and weather download the free WALB weather app here.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.