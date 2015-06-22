Former Georgia Bulldog joins Colquitt Co. football staff

Former Georgia Bulldog quarterback Hutson Mason is joining the Colquitt County football staff.



Mason will become the Packers quarterback coach, according to a source.



He started 15 games for the Dawgs in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.



Mason signed with the Washington Redskins as a free agent, but was cut after minicamp.



Mason was a prolific high school QB at Lassiter High School before his days in Athens. He set the state's single season record for TD passed while leading the team to the state quarterfinals.



Ironically, in that state quarterfinal match-up, Mason and Lassiter lost to Colquitt County.



