Driver crashes, runs off - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Driver crashes, runs off

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Officers are searching for a driver after a tire blowout apparently caused a crash Monday afternoon in Albany.

The driver got out and ran after a tuck jumped a curb and crashed into a stop sign and light pole on North Slappey Boulevard near the intersection with Baker Avenue.

The passenger who owned the truck stayed behind.

One state trooper says crashes like this can be avoided. "Yes you actually can. You can have good tires on the vehicle. That helps. tires with good tread on the them. Don't let it get to the point where there's no tread on your tires because they are subject to blowing out," said GSP Sgt. Dana Harnage.

Troopers are still trying to find out who the driver is, because the owner says he doesn't know who he is, and where he went.

Copyright  2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany business devastated by overnight fire

    Albany business devastated by overnight fire

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-12-26 19:04:06 GMT
    Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty office overnight Tuesday. (Source: WALB)Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty office overnight Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

    Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Curbside boxes could attract thieves

    Curbside boxes could attract thieves

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-12-26 19:00:16 GMT

    It is the day after Christmas and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents for themselves. The biggest thing that people can do is making sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas. 

    More >>

    It is the day after Christmas and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents for themselves. The biggest thing that people can do is making sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas. 

    More >>

  • Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

    Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 1:00 PM EST2017-12-26 18:00:06 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street caused damage through most of the building.

    More >>

    Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street caused damage through most of the building.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly