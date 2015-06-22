Driver crashes, runs off

WALB

Officers are searching for a driver after a tire blowout apparently caused a crash Monday afternoon in Albany.The driver got out and ran after a tuck jumped a curb and crashed into a stop sign and light pole on North Slappey Boulevard near the intersection with Baker Avenue.The passenger who owned the truck stayed behind.One state trooper says crashes like this can be avoided. "Yes you actually can. You can have good tires on the vehicle. That helps. tires with good tread on the them. Don't let it get to the point where there's no tread on your tires because they are subject to blowing out," said GSP Sgt. Dana Harnage.Troopers are still trying to find out who the driver is, because the owner says he doesn't know who he is, and where he went.