State causes confusion over watering rules

With this week's scorching heat, we thought we'd remind you about Georgia's outdoor watering rules. We discovered, the state is creating confusion.

We found the rules posted on the Environmental Protection Division's website outline the old system where people who live at odd-numbered addresses could water on certain days and people who live at even-numbered addresses could water on other days. Those rules haven't been in effect in years.

We pointed that out to the EPD. They thanked us and said they would fix the website quickly. As of late Friday night, the wrong rules were still posted.

So, what are the right rules? Basically, during non-drought times, you can water any day but only from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. That's to keep you from watering your lawn or washing your car in the heat of the day.

Individual communities can set rules that are stricter than the state regulations, and tighter restrictions would go into place if a drought is declared.

