Packers win Corky Kell 7-on-7 tournament

The defending AAAAAA state football champs claimed the Corky Kell 7-on-7 title Friday afternoon, beating Peachtree Ridge 23-22 in the championship game.
Colquitt County hopes to add to their domination when they open the season at the annual Corky Kell Classic against North Gwinnett.
