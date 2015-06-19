Packers win Corky Kell 7-on-7 tournament

The Colquitt County Packers are adding another title to their trophy case.

The defending AAAAAA state football champs claimed the Corky Kell 7-on-7 title Friday afternoon, beating Peachtree Ridge 23-22 in the championship game.

Colquitt County hopes to add to their domination when they open the season at the annual Corky Kell Classic against North Gwinnett.

