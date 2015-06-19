Sherwood hosting Father's Day Golf Tourney

If you're still looking for a Father's Day gift for the golfing dad in your life, Sherwood Baptist Church has an idea for you.

The church will be hosting a Father's Day golf tournament Monday at Doublegate Country Club.

Fathers are not only invited to bring their kids to ride along, they're encouraged to do so.

"We really want to encourage family, and dads being with their kids, spending time with them," says Sherwood recreation director Chad Payn. "This tournament is specifically designed to bring any age of children out with them, ride along on the golf cart, and spend the morning playing golf."

Payn says 64 golfers have already signed up for the tourney, but he adds there is still room for more.

"If you're just an individual dad wanting to come out and play, come and register on Monday morning. Or if you have a group of buddies that you want to play golf with, you can definitely come in as a group," Payn says.

Registration cost is $60, and that includes lunch. There will also be a putting contest for the kids. Shotgun start is set for 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.