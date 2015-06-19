Painting the town with watermelon ribbons

During Cordele's watermelon festival ribbons adorn doors and street signs throughout the community.The festive bows are made to look like watermelons!Hundreds of ribbons are scattered throughout the community and making them is no easy task.But one Cordele resident, Geraldine Ford, took the on the task herself. She makes all the ribbons... by hand."I've been tying bows for 23 years... It makes me feel good. It's very relaxing," says Ford.Ford puts in hours everyday to make sure the community looks festive for the festival."It makes me feel proud," Ford.Ford says she will continue making ribbons for the watermelon festival for as long as she can. She says seeing her ribbons around town is one of the best feelings.