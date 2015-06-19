Albany high schools renew rivalry in 7-on-7 drills

It doesn't matter if it's checkers, tug of war, or football, if it's a competition between the four Dougherty County schools, each of them want to win.

All four met up Thursday at Albany High for some 7-on-7 action.

These practices have become the norm during summer workouts. and the players enjoy them as well.

One of the reasons is because they get to compete. Coaches say when they play their crosstown rivals, the intensity always turns up.

"It starts this summer," laughs Albany head coach Felton Williams. "You've got cousins and close friends on different teams, so it's a very competitive nature because they know one another."

"They get an opportunity to get out here, and we all are rivals with each other. At the end of the day, we understand it's about everybody getting better," says Westover head coach Octavia Jones. "We try to get them to tone it down a little bit and save it for the season."

There's a little over two months left of summer workouts, and you can expect plenty more of these competitions before we kickoff the regular season.

