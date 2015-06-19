ASU, VSU stars named preseason All-Americans

USA College Football has unveiled their Division II Preseason All-Americans Thursday, and Albany State and Valdosta State each boast a number of selections.

ASU running back and reigning SIAC Offensive Player of the Year Jarvis Small is one of three first-team selections for the Golden Rams, joining OL Javoris Wilburn and LB Tavarius Washington.

LB Kenny Murphy is VSU's lone first-team selection, after finishing second in the Gulf South Conference with 92 tackles in 2014.

The second-team is loaded with Blazers, led by RB Cedric O'Neal. Wide receiver Chris Anderson, linebacker Sharmaine Washington, and defensive back Larry Murphy join O'Neal as VSU second-team selections.

Albany St. defensive lineman Jack Ndem is also a second-teamer.

The Golden Rams host the Blazers in each team's season opener on September 5.

