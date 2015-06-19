ASU, VSU stars named preseason All-Americans

ASU running back and reigning SIAC Offensive Player of the Year Jarvis Small is one of three first-team selections for the Golden Rams, joining OL Javoris Wilburn and LB Tavarius Washington.
LB Kenny Murphy is VSU's lone first-team selection, after finishing second in the Gulf South Conference with 92 tackles in 2014.
The second-team is loaded with Blazers, led by RB Cedric O'Neal. Wide receiver Chris Anderson, linebacker Sharmaine Washington, and defensive back Larry Murphy join O'Neal as VSU second-team selections.
Albany St. defensive lineman Jack Ndem is also a second-teamer.
The Golden Rams host the Blazers in each team's season opener on September 5.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.