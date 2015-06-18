SCA names new head basketball coaches

Sherwood Christian Academy will enter their second season in the GICAA with a pair of new head basketball coaches.

Chad Payn is the new head boys' basketball coach, while Rebecca Fyock is the new head girls' basketball coach.

Payn is Sherwood Baptist Church's recreation director, a role he will continue to serve. Fyock has been an assistant with the Lady Eagles for the past eight seasons.

"There is some great talent, and I'm looking forward to working with them, and helping them grow in their basketball skills, and having a great season," Payn says.

Fyock will take over for LaKeisha Elder, who has accepted the athletic director position at Southside Middle School. Besides serving as an assistant with the varsity team, Fyock has also been the head coach of the middle school girls' team for the past five seasons.

"The relationship is already there, and they know my style of coaching," Fyock says. "We'll just continue on what Coach Elder built because she has done a fabulous job."

Both teams are coming off successful seasons. The Lady Eagles were state runners-up, while the Eagles reached the state quarterfinals. The coaches are excited to help their programs continue to progress.

"I'm bringing back some young girls, and having some freshmen come up," Fyock says. "So really the expectations are just to go in, and teach these kids basketball and then represent Christ and our school well, and just continue from there."

"This is a brand new season. I'm going to take leadership, and am looking forward to it," Payn says. "I'll have a great group of guys, so we're looking forward to growing the basketball program and moving forward right now."

