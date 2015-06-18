Albany pastor reacts to Charleston shooting

The pastor of an Albany African Methodist Episcopal Church said he mourns with his colleagues in South Carolina, but he doesn't expect to make major security changes at his church because of the Charleston tragedy.

Reverend Ernest Davis leads Bethel AME Church downtown.

He said evil manifests itself in unexpected places, but we can't let that fact make us afraid to do things like go to church.

"We have to trust God. We have to believe that he protects us, he goes with us, he goes before us and that whatever happens, it's because it is the will of God. And we don't have to necessarily understand it, but we do have to accept that it may be God's will,” said Rev. Ernest Davis Bethel AME Pastor.

Reverend Davis urges members of all faiths to band together and pray for the victims of the attack and their families.

