Upcoming freshmen get a head-start in school

Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.More >>
Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.More >>
You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.More >>
You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.More >>
Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida.More >>
Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida.More >>
So far, folks in South Georgia have donated 269,000 pounds of food.More >>
So far, folks in South Georgia have donated 269,000 pounds of food.More >>
As the temperatures rise folks in Lowndes County are reminding pet owners not to leave their furry family members in hot cars. However, if you see a pet in a hot car law enforcement officers urge you NOT to bust any windows.More >>
As the temperatures rise folks in Lowndes County are reminding pet owners not to leave their furry family members in hot cars. However, if you see a pet in a hot car law enforcement officers urge you NOT to bust any windows.More >>