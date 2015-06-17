Upcoming freshmen get a head-start in school - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Upcoming freshmen get a head-start in school

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

 Dougherty County kicked off this summer's High School Bridge Program on June, 15th. It's taking place at Albany High School and Westover High School. The program gives incoming freshmen an opportunity to get acclimated with the schools. 

Rising senior, Brandon Fenn, said the program gives upcoming students the tools they need for a successful high school career.  

"What we're doing is getting the students ready and prepared to have a smooth transition from middle to high school," says Fenn. 

During the program students learn anything from the layout of the school to some of the course work they will be learning at the start of the year. 

To help make the transition as smooth as possible, high school seniors are the ones leading the program. Fenn says this is the best way to reach out to the students. 

"Peer influence is extremely powerful...we wanted to promote positive peer influences," Fenn.

Upcoming freshman, Candice Teal, said having current students leading the program provided some comfort with the making the transition to high school. 

"I know that I will be able to go to one of them if I see them in the hall," Teal. 

The Summer Bridge Program lasts until Friday, June 26th. 

Any upcoming freshmen are invited to attend the program. Students can sign up in the morning at Albany or Westover High School. 

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly