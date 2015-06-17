Upcoming freshmen get a head-start in school

Dougherty County kicked off this summer's High School Bridge Program on June, 15th. It's taking place at Albany High School and Westover High School. The program gives incoming freshmen an opportunity to get acclimated with the schools.

Rising senior, Brandon Fenn, said the program gives upcoming students the tools they need for a successful high school career.

"What we're doing is getting the students ready and prepared to have a smooth transition from middle to high school," says Fenn.

During the program students learn anything from the layout of the school to some of the course work they will be learning at the start of the year.

To help make the transition as smooth as possible, high school seniors are the ones leading the program. Fenn says this is the best way to reach out to the students.

"Peer influence is extremely powerful...we wanted to promote positive peer influences," Fenn.

Upcoming freshman, Candice Teal, said having current students leading the program provided some comfort with the making the transition to high school.

"I know that I will be able to go to one of them if I see them in the hall," Teal.

The Summer Bridge Program lasts until Friday, June 26th.

Any upcoming freshmen are invited to attend the program. Students can sign up in the morning at Albany or Westover High School.

