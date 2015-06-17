New coach, same expectations for Golden Rams

Just because Albany State will take the field with a new coach for the first time 15 seasons doesn't mean much has changed.

While a few things will be different under interim head coach Dan Land, the expectations will not.

ASU still plans to compete for a conference title and a spot in the Division II playoffs.

"What they're doing right now is just focusing on the wins. That's the key right now. We just have to make sure we focus on doing and continuing to get the wins," says offensive coordinator Steve Smith. "Coach Land has done a lot of great things for the program so far as administratively to help us continue to move forward and keep the tradition alive."

One of the keys for the Golden Rams will be rebuilding the offensive line.

ASU loses a couple of key pieces from that unit, but Smith believes the Rams will have some new players step up.

"I think we've got some great guys to replace them. We've moved our left guard to center right now, and we end up getting Gregg Farms back. He's going to be our right tackle. The tyrant of them all, Javoris Wilburn is going to move over to left tackle," Smith says. "So we replaced them with some good guys. I think we've got some great young guys that come along that's going to help as well."

The Golden Rams open the season on September 5 when they host Valdosta State. That's a game ASU has circled since last season's opener.

