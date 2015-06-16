Dougherty County considers new lighting improvements - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty County considers new lighting improvements

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - A few years ago Dougherty County had a Lighting Improvement Policy that added new lights to streets, but it was cut due to funding. Now they are looking to bring it back. 

Dougherty County Engineering Manager, Jeremy Brown, says they are conducting surveys to see if new lighting improvements would help improve traffic flow and safety in existing residential areas and intersections. 

When conducting the survey they consider multiple criteria, such as traffic flow through the area and whether or not there is power. 

He says it's important to understand that any new subdivisions and residential areas being built are already required to have these street lights put in place. This policy focuses specifically on existing areas that don't have them yet. 

Once the survey is completed they will meet with the County Administrator to talk about what they learned. 

