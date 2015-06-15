Albany's Bryant wants to be first woman in MLB

Denver Bryant is much like many other young athletes in south Georgia, with dreams of one day playing in the big leagues.

But the 12-year-old's goals may be a little loftier than others.

"I want to be the first female in MLB," she says.

Bryant has game too. Just ask her coaches.

"The hype is for real. The hype is very for real," says South Georgia Tornadoes assistant coach Kenyon Bishop. "I just wish everyone could see the hype."

Bryant plays a little of everywhere on the field, and she has experience in big games. Two seasons ago, she helped lead her team of All-Stars to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

This weekend, Bryant and her teammates begin the quest trying to make it back.

It's no surprise the boys she plays against sometimes take her lightly. That is only motivating Bryant to be better.

"Everytime they say something negative, it just pushes me," she says.

The negativity isn't coming from her teammates. Bishop says Denver has grown into the team's captain.

"It blew me away the first time I saw it," he admits. "When she talks, everybody listens. When she runs on the field, everybody runs."

Whether or not Denver Bryant becomes the first woman in the majors, she knows one day she or another young girl with lofty goals just like her is going to break that barrier.

"Someday it's going to happen," Bryant says. "And when it happens, it's going to be great."

Bryant and the Tornadoes will compete in the DYB Sectional Tournament beginning Thursday in Blakely.

