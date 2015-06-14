Georgia Southern invades SOWEGA to scout talent

The Georgia Southern Eagles shocked college football in 2014, going undefeated in the Sun Belt on their way to a conference title. They did it all in their first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

As GSU prepares for their encore in 2015, they were hoping to find some future talent in south Georgia.

Georgia Southern coaches hosted an Eagle Invasion camp at Lowndes High School's Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Over 150 recruits from south Georgia and north Florida showed off their skills for GSU head coach Willie Fritz and his staff.

Satellite camps are one of the most controversial topics in college football this summer. In fact, the SEC is attempting to get the camps banned.

But don't expect the Eagles to apologize, not with how successful these Invasion camps have been for their program.

"We signed 23 kids last year. I think 15 of those kids were from the state of Georgia, and the rest of them were from Florida," Fritz says. "Out of those 23 kids that we signed, 18 of them came from these one-day camps that we've had."

After finishing up camp in Valdosta Saturday, the Eagles hit the road again. They'll host another Invasion camp at McEachern High School Sunday.

