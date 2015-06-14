Former Darton star Armbrister wins gold for Bahamas

During her time at Darton State, Shanae Armbrister was a two-time All American and one of the best players in the juco ranks.

Now you can call the future Georgia Bulldog a gold medalist.

Armbrister led the Bahamas national team to the Caribbean Basketball Confederation championship Saturday.

The former Lady Cavalier led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four steals in a 55-51 win over Jamaica in the championship game.

Armbrister was the fifth leading scorer during the tournament, averaging 15 points per game.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.