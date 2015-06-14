Former Darton star Armbrister wins gold for Bahamas

Now you can call the future Georgia Bulldog a gold medalist.
Armbrister led the Bahamas national team to the Caribbean Basketball Confederation championship Saturday.
The former Lady Cavalier led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four steals in a 55-51 win over Jamaica in the championship game.
Armbrister was the fifth leading scorer during the tournament, averaging 15 points per game.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.